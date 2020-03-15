Femme FM 3/14/20

Buffy Sainte-Marie - Helpless
Warpaint - Elephants
Screaming Females - Shake It Off
Sleater-Kinney - No Anthems
Haru Nemuri - narashite
Lady Lamb - Billions of Eyes
True Widow - Four Teeth
Mariah - Shinzo No Tobira
Caroline Polachek - I Give Up
Yeule - Pocky Boy
Otoboke Beaver - S'il Vous Plait
Galatée - Reine Des Lézards
Lala Lala - See You At Home
Lorde - Supercut
Soccer Mommy - yellow is the color of her eyes
Esben and The Witch - Slow Wave
Jackie Hayes - Flower
BABYMETAL - Megitsume
Kælan mikla - Ætli Það sé óhollt að láta sig dreyma
Mazzy Star - Ghost Highway