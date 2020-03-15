You are the owner of this article.
Femme FM 3/14/20

  • Updated
Buffy Sainte-Marie - Helpless

Warpaint - Elephants

Screaming Females - Shake It Off

Sleater-Kinney - No Anthems

Haru Nemuri - narashite

Lady Lamb - Billions of Eyes

True Widow - Four Teeth

Mariah - Shinzo No Tobira

Caroline Polachek - I Give Up

Yeule - Pocky Boy

Otoboke Beaver - S'il Vous Plait

Galatée - Reine Des Lézards

Lala Lala - See You At Home

Lorde - Supercut

Soccer Mommy - yellow is the color of her eyes

Esben and The Witch - Slow Wave

Jackie Hayes - Flower

BABYMETAL - Megitsume 

Kælan mikla - Ætli Það sé óhollt að láta sig dreyma 

Mazzy Star - Ghost Highway

Fundraiser Donors

The staff at KLSU would like to thank the following local businesses for contributing and helping out with the 2020 fundraiser. We couldn't do it without them!

  • Mid Tap
  • Frutta Bowls
  • Our Mom's
  • Jason's Deli
  • Elsie's Plate and Pie
  • Pluckers
  • BLDG5
  • Louie's

