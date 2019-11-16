femme fm 11/15/19
  1. The Pussycat Dolls - Buttons
  2. The Pussycat Dolls - When I Grow Up
  3. Ciara - One, Two Step
  4. Lil MaMa - Lip Gloss
  5. TLC - No Scrubs
  6. Alicia Keys - No One 
  7. Shakira & Wyclef Jean - Hips Don't Lie
  8. Fergie - Clumsy
  9. Britney Spears - Baby One More Time
  10. Gwen Stefani - Rich Girl
  11. Destiny's Child - Say my Name
  12. Avril Lavigne - Complicated
  13. Britney Spears - Toxic
  14. Jennifer Lopez - Lets Get Loud
  15. Nelly Furtado & Timbaland - Promiscuous Girl
  16. Rihanna - Don't Stop The Music
  17. Beyonce - Love On Top 
  18. Rihanna - Umbrella 
  19. Rihanna - Disturbia
  20. Beyonce - Irreplacable
  21. Alicia Keys - If I Aint Got You
  22. Gwen Stefani - The Sweet Escape
  23. Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On
  24. Natasha Bedingfield - Pocket Full of Sunshine 
  25. Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten 
  26. Sarah Bareilles - Love Song
  27. Colbie Caillat - Bubbly 
  28. Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles

Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.

