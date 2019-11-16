- The Pussycat Dolls - Buttons
- The Pussycat Dolls - When I Grow Up
- Ciara - One, Two Step
- Lil MaMa - Lip Gloss
- TLC - No Scrubs
- Alicia Keys - No One
- Shakira & Wyclef Jean - Hips Don't Lie
- Fergie - Clumsy
- Britney Spears - Baby One More Time
- Gwen Stefani - Rich Girl
- Destiny's Child - Say my Name
- Avril Lavigne - Complicated
- Britney Spears - Toxic
- Jennifer Lopez - Lets Get Loud
- Nelly Furtado & Timbaland - Promiscuous Girl
- Rihanna - Don't Stop The Music
- Beyonce - Love On Top
- Rihanna - Umbrella
- Rihanna - Disturbia
- Beyonce - Irreplacable
- Alicia Keys - If I Aint Got You
- Gwen Stefani - The Sweet Escape
- Corinne Bailey Rae - Put Your Records On
- Natasha Bedingfield - Pocket Full of Sunshine
- Natasha Bedingfield - Unwritten
- Sarah Bareilles - Love Song
- Colbie Caillat - Bubbly
- Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles
femme fm 11/15/19
Emily Boudreaux
Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.
