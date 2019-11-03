- Scissor Sisters - I Don't Feel Like Dancin'
- Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody
- Dolly Parton - 9 to 5
- Donna Summer - Hot Stuff
- Sister Sledge - We Are Family
- ABBA - Dancing Queen
- Madonna - Holiday
- TLC - Scrubs
- Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady
- Ronnettes- Be My Baby
- Supremes- You Keep Me Hangin' On
- Destiny's Child - Jumpin',Jumpin'
- Blondie - Call Me
- Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
- Gloria Estefan - Conga
- Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop
- Supremes - You Can't Hurry Love
- Kiki Dee Band - I've Got The Music in Me
- Elton John & Kiki Dee - Don't Go Breaking my Heart
- Annie Lennox - I Put a Spell on You
- TLC - Waterfalls
- Sister Sledge- He's the Greatest Dancer
- The Pointer Sisters - I'm So Excited
- Chaka Khan - I'm Every Woman
- Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive
- Cheryl Lynn - Got to Be Real
- Patti Labelle - Lady Marmalade
- Rose Royce - Car Wash
- Donna Summer - Last Dance
Femme FM 11/1/19
Emily Boudreaux
Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.
