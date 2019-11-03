Femme FM 11/1/19
  1. Scissor Sisters - I Don't Feel Like Dancin'
  2. Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance with Somebody
  3. Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 
  4. Donna Summer - Hot Stuff
  5. Sister Sledge - We Are Family
  6. ABBA - Dancing Queen
  7. Madonna - Holiday
  8. TLC - Scrubs
  9. Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady 
  10. Ronnettes- Be My Baby
  11. Supremes- You Keep Me Hangin' On
  12. Destiny's Child - Jumpin',Jumpin'
  13. Blondie - Call Me
  14. Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
  15. Gloria Estefan - Conga
  16. Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop
  17. Supremes - You Can't Hurry Love
  18. Kiki Dee Band - I've Got The Music in Me
  19. Elton John & Kiki Dee - Don't Go Breaking my Heart
  20. Annie Lennox - I Put a Spell on You
  21. TLC - Waterfalls
  22. Sister Sledge- He's the Greatest Dancer
  23. The Pointer Sisters - I'm So Excited
  24. Chaka Khan - I'm Every Woman 
  25. Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive 
  26. Cheryl Lynn - Got to Be Real 
  27. Patti Labelle - Lady Marmalade 
  28. Rose Royce - Car Wash 
  29. Donna Summer - Last Dance 

Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.

Load comments