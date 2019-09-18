Femme FM 9/13/19

https://open.spotify.com/user/boudreauxemily1/playlist/0XgCbEG2LAacOB78AUIexO?si=tbp6ZNfnSK6LVp40mBm8HA

1. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) - Natalie Cole

2. Paul - Big Thief

3. Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith

4. Send me a Postcard - Shocking Blue 

5. At Last - Etta James

6. Goodnight Rhonda Lee - Nicole Atkins 

7. I Wish I Knew How it Felt to be Free - Nina Simone

8. Faraway Look - Yola

9. Shakedown - Valerie June

10. Run Down Neighborhood - Lindi Ortega

11. Moonsea - Frankie Cosmos

12. So Blue - Frankie Cosmos

13. Money - Lady 

14. Boys - Lizzo

15. Tell Him - Lauryn Hill

16. Notion - Tase Sultana

17. Jungle - Tase Sultana 

18. I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore - Lucy Dacus

19. Hyper-Ballad - Bjork 

20. Human - Sevdaliza

21. Finally - CeCe Peniston 

22. Ain't Nobody - Chaka Khan 

23. Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton

24. Best of my Love - The Emotions

25. Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind, & Fire ft. The Emotions

26. How Long do I have to Wait for You? - Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings

27. The Spot- Your Smith

28. Kind of Love - Tasha

29. B Cool - Magroove ft. Melanie Faye

30. Believer - Emily King

31. Thank You - Bonnie Raitt 

Dj Tigerlily here with Femme Fm every Friday night from 9pm-11pm. Femme FM has all genres from all female artists and bands. It has underground and international sounds, new wave music, yet throws it back to female legends.

