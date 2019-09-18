Femme FM 9/13/19

https://open.spotify.com/user/boudreauxemily1/playlist/0XgCbEG2LAacOB78AUIexO?si=tbp6ZNfnSK6LVp40mBm8HA
1. This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) - Natalie Cole
2. Paul - Big Thief
3. Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
4. Send me a Postcard - Shocking Blue
5. At Last - Etta James
6. Goodnight Rhonda Lee - Nicole Atkins
7. I Wish I Knew How it Felt to be Free - Nina Simone
8. Faraway Look - Yola
9. Shakedown - Valerie June
10. Run Down Neighborhood - Lindi Ortega
11. Moonsea - Frankie Cosmos
12. So Blue - Frankie Cosmos
13. Money - Lady
14. Boys - Lizzo
15. Tell Him - Lauryn Hill
16. Notion - Tase Sultana
17. Jungle - Tase Sultana
18. I Don't Wanna Be Funny Anymore - Lucy Dacus
19. Hyper-Ballad - Bjork
20. Human - Sevdaliza
21. Finally - CeCe Peniston
22. Ain't Nobody - Chaka Khan
23. Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton
24. Best of my Love - The Emotions
25. Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind, & Fire ft. The Emotions
26. How Long do I have to Wait for You? - Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings
27. The Spot- Your Smith
28. Kind of Love - Tasha
29. B Cool - Magroove ft. Melanie Faye
30. Believer - Emily King
31. Thank You - Bonnie Raitt