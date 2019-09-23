Welcome brothers and sisters! Come embark on a journey of soulful funk and R&B jams with DJ Ice King and Kelly Ray on their show Fire & Ice. Tune in from 7-9 PM on 91.1 KLSU in Baton Rouge.
Fire and Ice
- Jordan Farho
- Updated
Jordan Farho
