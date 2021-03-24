Thank you to everyone who donated to the 13th annual KLSU fundraiser. This year we raised $34,250 breaking our goal of $30,000. We will be placing our gift orders this week, and we will be shipping your merchandise out before the end of the semester. You can expect to receive your gifts some time in May.
We could not have done it without our listeners and donors. Everyone on staff has worked hard this past year, despite the difficult circumstances, and especially during this week to bring you the best programming possible. From every one of us at KLSU, we deeply appreciate your support.
Whether you are a KLSU alumni or a daily listener, we are honored to share your love for independent college radio and what KLSU offers the LSU and Baton Rouge communities. Your continued support both inspires us and helps the station grow to better serve our listeners. We are radio powered by you.