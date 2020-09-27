It’s no secret that TikTok has taken over our lives. What began as an ironically downloaded Musically spin-off has turned into one of the most prevalent social media platforms. It’s addictive— just take a glimpse at your screen time for the evidence.
According to Hootsuite, TikTok has managed to amass 800 million active users since its debut in 2018. Its never-ending stream of curated, bite-sized videos has changed the way we consume content, and the way we find new music.
The very fact that TikTok is a video-based platform has allowed previously unheard of artists to have their spotlight. Musicians like Doja Cat, Y2K and Thomas Headon have skyrocketed since the app became popular thanks to the use of clips from their songs. If you manage to create a trending sound, there’s a chance you’ll be trending on the charts.
Users are fed a constant supply of catchy, curated content, and popular sounds are used to get views. It’s a reciprocal relationship— something catches on and soon enough you’ve memorized 15 seconds of a song you’ve never actually heard.
Even streaming platforms are getting in on the action. iHeartRadio has a show specifically catered to the popular sounds on the app. Spotify has a “TikTok Hits” playlist with over 1.1 million followers. Even Apple Music has their own version.
Musicians are taking advantage of the free promotion too, creating challenges that get users involved and directly interacting with their audience. Social media has allowed musicians to speak personally to their fans, but something about a video recorded on a phone camera in an artist’s bedroom has really made it personal. It’s not just about the sound anymore, it’s about the personality.
That connection has pushed the focus towards more raw and authentic content. The most popular songs are the radio are typically still catchy and approachable, but algorithmic feeds have allowed artists to push their music to the niche that enjoys it. The days of searching for what you like are over. Instead, apps do it for you.
It all feels a bit Orwellian, but I’m excited to see exactly how this shapes the music world. Is this just a fad in media? Or will it change how we publish and enjoy content forever?