Hypnotic Flow 04/25/2020

I've been sitting on this playlist for a while, waiting for the right opportunity to share it. With the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface Verzuz battle happening this past week I've decided now is the time. Here is a playlist made up entirely of songs produced by Babyface.

After 7- Ready or Not

Bobby Brown- Don't Be Cruel

TLC- Diggin' On You

Karyn White- Superwoman

Boyz II Men- Water Runs Dry

The Deele- You're All I've Ever Known

Sonja Marie- And I Gave My Love to You

TLC- Baby-Baby-Baby

Usher- Bedtime

Vanessa Williams- Betcha Never

Tony! Toni! Tone!- Boys and Girls (Remix)

Az Yet- Care for Me

Fantasia- Change Your Mind

Damian Dame- Don't Remind Me

Shanice- Don't Wanna Love You

The Boys- Dial My Heart

Johnny Gill- My, My, My

Pebbles- Girlfriend

Deborah Cox- My First Night With You

Babyface, Mariah Carey, Kenny G & Sheila E.- Every Time I Close My Eyes

Beyoncé- Broken-Hearted Girl

