I've been sitting on this playlist for a while, waiting for the right opportunity to share it. With the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface Verzuz battle happening this past week I've decided now is the time. Here is a playlist made up entirely of songs produced by Babyface.
After 7- Ready or Not
Bobby Brown- Don't Be Cruel
TLC- Diggin' On You
Karyn White- Superwoman
Boyz II Men- Water Runs Dry
The Deele- You're All I've Ever Known
Sonja Marie- And I Gave My Love to You
TLC- Baby-Baby-Baby
Usher- Bedtime
Vanessa Williams- Betcha Never
Tony! Toni! Tone!- Boys and Girls (Remix)
Az Yet- Care for Me
Fantasia- Change Your Mind
Damian Dame- Don't Remind Me
Shanice- Don't Wanna Love You
The Boys- Dial My Heart
Johnny Gill- My, My, My
Pebbles- Girlfriend
Deborah Cox- My First Night With You
Babyface, Mariah Carey, Kenny G & Sheila E.- Every Time I Close My Eyes
Beyoncé- Broken-Hearted Girl