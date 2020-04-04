04/04/2020

Although I may not be able to play tunes on the radio, I can still supply you with a dope playlist to chill to while you're staying safe inside. Hope You Enjoy!

Donell Jones- U Know What's Up

Kelis- Get Along With You

Brent Faiyaz- Let Me Know

Eternal- Stay

Mya- Movin' On

Alicia Keys- Fallin'

3LW- No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)

Christina Milian- Dip It Low

SZA- Advil

Kali Uchis- All Or Nothing

Abra- U Know

Marques Houston- Circle

ELHAE- Hennessy 

H.E.R.- Comfortable

PARTYNEXTDOOR- The News

Princess Nokia- Dragons

Rihanna- If It's Lovin That You Want

Snoh Aalegra- Woah

Xavier Omar- Blind Man

Angela Munoz- I Don't Care

Ann Peebles- I Can't Stand the Rain

Laura Mvula- She

Mereba- Souvenir 

Moses Sumney- Don't Bother Calling

Orion Sun- Coffee For Dinner

Nai Palm- Homebody

Nao- Apple Cherry

Natalie Lauren- Something Something

