Although I may not be able to play tunes on the radio, I can still supply you with a dope playlist to chill to while you're staying safe inside. Hope You Enjoy!
Donell Jones- U Know What's Up
Kelis- Get Along With You
Brent Faiyaz- Let Me Know
Eternal- Stay
Mya- Movin' On
Alicia Keys- Fallin'
3LW- No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)
Christina Milian- Dip It Low
SZA- Advil
Kali Uchis- All Or Nothing
Abra- U Know
Marques Houston- Circle
ELHAE- Hennessy
H.E.R.- Comfortable
PARTYNEXTDOOR- The News
Princess Nokia- Dragons
Rihanna- If It's Lovin That You Want
Snoh Aalegra- Woah
Xavier Omar- Blind Man
Angela Munoz- I Don't Care
Ann Peebles- I Can't Stand the Rain
Laura Mvula- She
Mereba- Souvenir
Moses Sumney- Don't Bother Calling
Orion Sun- Coffee For Dinner
Nai Palm- Homebody
Nao- Apple Cherry
Natalie Lauren- Something Something