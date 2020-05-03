Hypnotic Flow 05/02/2020

The theme of this playlist is Afrofuturism, an art movement that gives African Americans the pen to write their own future, guided by their past ancestry. Whether characterized by themes of space or vibrant sonic textures, Afrofuturism is a dynamic movement encompassing music, art, fashion, literature and film. Hope you enjoy the last Hypnotic Flow playlist!

Thundercat- Interstellar Love

Thundercat- Unrequited Love

Childish Gambino- Me and Your Mama

OSHUN- Solar Plexus

Willow-dRuGz

Josef Leimberg- Interstellar Universe (feat. Kamasi Washington)

GGK (Vo. Madison McFerrin)- Milky Way

Abra- Fade 2 Blaq

SZA- Ice.Moon

FKA Twigs- Ultraviolet

FKA Twigs- Mothercreep

Flying Lotus- Coronus, the Terminator

Erykah Badu- Caint Use My Phone (Suite)

Ibaaku- Monkey Boy

Corinne Bailey Rae- Green Aphrodisiac

Santana- Blue Skies (feat. Buika & Laura Mvula)

Shabazz Palaces- Swerve... The Reeping of All That Is Worthwhile (Noir Not Withstanding)

Kamasi Washington- Fists of Fury

Sun Ra- Space is the Place 

Herbie Hancock- Butterfly

George Clinton- Atomic Dog

Warp 9- Light Years Away

Kelela- Blue Light

Janelle Monae- Ghetto Woman

Solange- Scales (feat. Kelela)

Earth, Wind & Fire- Fantasy

Eddie Henderson- Sunburst

Alice Coltrane- Journey in Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)

