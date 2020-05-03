Hypnotic Flow 05/02/2020

The theme of this playlist is Afrofuturism, an art movement that gives African Americans the pen to write their own future, guided by their past ancestry. Whether characterized by themes of space or vibrant sonic textures, Afrofuturism is a dynamic movement encompassing music, art, fashion, literature and film. Hope you enjoy the last Hypnotic Flow playlist!
Thundercat- Interstellar Love
Thundercat- Unrequited Love
Childish Gambino- Me and Your Mama
OSHUN- Solar Plexus
Willow-dRuGz
Josef Leimberg- Interstellar Universe (feat. Kamasi Washington)
GGK (Vo. Madison McFerrin)- Milky Way
Abra- Fade 2 Blaq
SZA- Ice.Moon
FKA Twigs- Ultraviolet
FKA Twigs- Mothercreep
Flying Lotus- Coronus, the Terminator
Erykah Badu- Caint Use My Phone (Suite)
Ibaaku- Monkey Boy
Corinne Bailey Rae- Green Aphrodisiac
Santana- Blue Skies (feat. Buika & Laura Mvula)
Shabazz Palaces- Swerve... The Reeping of All That Is Worthwhile (Noir Not Withstanding)
Kamasi Washington- Fists of Fury
Sun Ra- Space is the Place
Herbie Hancock- Butterfly
George Clinton- Atomic Dog
Warp 9- Light Years Away
Kelela- Blue Light
Janelle Monae- Ghetto Woman
Solange- Scales (feat. Kelela)
Earth, Wind & Fire- Fantasy
Eddie Henderson- Sunburst
Alice Coltrane- Journey in Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)