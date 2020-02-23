Hypnotic Flow 02/22/20

Free Nationals ft. JID, Kadhja Bonet and MIKNNA- On Sight
Duchess- Why Can't We?
Cleo Sol- Sweet Blue
Jon B.- They Don't Know
Tamia- Show Me Love
Marquez Houston- Walk Away
Mariah Carey- Always Be My Baby
Teyana Taylor- Gonna Love Me
Moonchild- Other Side
Amaal- Coming & Going
11:11- Reason
Sunni Colon- Supernova
Kali Uchis- Rush
Hi-Five- Unconditional Love
SWV- Weak
Phony Ppl- RExER
Poppy Ajudha- Spilling Into You
Yazmin Lacey- Not Today Mate
702- Steelo
Mali Music ft. Jazmin Sullivan- Loved By You
KIRBY- Apple
Awa- Like I Do
Michel'le- Something In My Heart
Kelly Price- Don't Say Goodbye
Tiana Major9- Altitude
Emawk- Tea
Jayla Darden- Onto Something
Amber Mark- Lose My Cool
Emily King- Distance
Raveena- Stronger