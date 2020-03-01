Hypnotic Flow 02/29/20

A celebration of Black history month showcasing music across decades that chronicles the struggles, triumphs and victories of black people, from the Civil Rights Movement to Black Lives Matter. 

Melinda Doolittle- Lift Every Voice and Sing

Louis Armstrong- Go Down Moses

Nina Simone- To be Young, Gifted and Black

Sam Cooke- A Change is Gonna Come

James Brown- Say It Loud- I'm Black and I'm Proud

The Five Stairsteps- O-O-H Child

Mahalia Jackson- We Shall Overcome

Curtis Mayfield- Miss Black America

Donny Hathaway ft. Roberta Flack- Be Real Black for Me

The Supremes- Shadows of Society

Sly & the Family Stones- Everyday People

Deniece Williams- Black Butterfly

Aretha Franklin- Think

Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes- Wake Up Everybody

Big Maybelle- Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On

Marvin Gaye- Mercy Mercy Me

Syreeta- Black Maybe

Roy Ayers- Pretty Brown Skin

Michael Jackson- They Don't Care About Us

Michael Kiwanuka- Black Man in a White World

Kelela- Altadena

Beyoncé- Formation

Solange- Don't Touch my Hair

Alicia Keys- Superwoman

Blood Orange- Sandra's Smile

Jorja Smith- Blue Lights

Janelle Monae ft. Erykah Badu- Q.U.E.E.N.

Andra Day- Rise Up

Black & Blues- A Toast to the People

