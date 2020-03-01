Hypnotic Flow 02/29/20

A celebration of Black history month showcasing music across decades that chronicles the struggles, triumphs and victories of black people, from the Civil Rights Movement to Black Lives Matter.
Melinda Doolittle- Lift Every Voice and Sing
Louis Armstrong- Go Down Moses
Nina Simone- To be Young, Gifted and Black
Sam Cooke- A Change is Gonna Come
James Brown- Say It Loud- I'm Black and I'm Proud
The Five Stairsteps- O-O-H Child
Mahalia Jackson- We Shall Overcome
Curtis Mayfield- Miss Black America
Donny Hathaway ft. Roberta Flack- Be Real Black for Me
The Supremes- Shadows of Society
Sly & the Family Stones- Everyday People
Deniece Williams- Black Butterfly
Aretha Franklin- Think
Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes- Wake Up Everybody
Big Maybelle- Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On
Marvin Gaye- Mercy Mercy Me
Syreeta- Black Maybe
Roy Ayers- Pretty Brown Skin
Michael Jackson- They Don't Care About Us
Michael Kiwanuka- Black Man in a White World
Kelela- Altadena
Beyoncé- Formation
Solange- Don't Touch my Hair
Alicia Keys- Superwoman
Blood Orange- Sandra's Smile
Jorja Smith- Blue Lights
Janelle Monae ft. Erykah Badu- Q.U.E.E.N.
Andra Day- Rise Up
Black & Blues- A Toast to the People