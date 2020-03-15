Hypnotic Flow 03/14/2020

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN LOUISIANA... THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED RIVER LANDING AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE...POINTE COUPEE AND WEST FELICIANA PARISHES THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE AND WEST BATON ROUGE PARISHES THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DONALDSONVILLE AFFECTING ASCENSION PARISH PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FORECAST CRESTS ARE BASED UPON RAINFALL THAT HAS OCCURRED ALONG WITH ANTICIPATED RAIN FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE FORECASTS WILL BE MADE IF ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURS. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. REMEMBER, TWO FEET OF RUSHING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY MOST VEHICLES INCLUDING PICKUPS. TURN AROUND AND DON'T DROWN! A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED LATER. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, LOCAL TV AND RADIO STATIONS...OR YOUR CABLE PROVIDER, FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION. THE LATEST GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE. * UNTIL FRIDAY APRIL 10TH. * AT 7:00 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 39.4 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 35.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO A STAGE OF AROUND 37.8 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MARCH 25TH. * IMPACT...AT 38.0 FEET...RIVER TRAFFIC AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY ON THE RIVER SIDE OF THE LEVEES WILL BE GREATLY AFFECTED. NAVIGATIONAL SAFETY REGULATIONS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED. * IMPACT...AT 36.0 FEET...RIVER TRAFFIC AND INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY ON THE RIVER SIDE OF THE LEVEES WILL BE GREATLY AFFECTED. NAVIGATIONAL SAFETY REGULATIONS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED. * IMPACT...AT 35.0 FEET...RIVER ISLANDS FROM RED RIVER LANDING DOWNSTREAM TO BATON ROUGE WILL BE INUNDATED. &&