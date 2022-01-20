Riarosa is an indie pop band with a dreamy sound and all-around positive energy. The band currently has six singles out and is anticipating the release of their first EP, Pinkish, which will come out on January 21st. Riarosa will also be performing live on the 21st at Chelsea’s Live.
Originally the band was a trio, formed by drummer J.T. O’Neal, and went by the name Orange Juice. Maria Gough, singer and guitarist, along with guitarist Jacob Stanley were added into the mix, and the band soon became Riarosa. This formation was unexpected on Marias’s part, saying, “I never thought I’d actually be in a band.” Over time, the act has grown to include bassist Jeffrey Livingston and keyboardist Aaron Dupre. All members bring their own style and talent to create Riarosa.
Seeing the band gain success and a loyal following has been a phenomenal experience for all the members. “It’s been a little bit of luck and a little bit of calculation,” said J.T. during our interview. The band just celebrated their single “Better Than Nothing” hitting over half a million listens, at just over six hundred thousand.
It’s safe to say many artists and bands have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and Riarosa is one of them. After building up momentum, even having a tour booked and hoping to get a record deal, the pandemic paused their plans. Pinkish was recorded in November of 2019 and was planned to be released in March 2020. After adjusting to life during Covid-19 and writing additional songs, the band finally decided to release the EP.
Pinkish consists of four tracks, two of which Maria wrote and brought to the band to collaborate on. Maria explained, “I trusted them completely with the songs.” One of the songs, titled “Aaron’s Song”, was created on a whim, when all members sat down with their instruments for impromptu collaboration. Both Maria and J.T. agreed it was a magical experience, with “everyone knowing exactly what to do next”.
Riarosa has definitely missed performing in front of a live audience. In the midst of Covid, it has been difficult to get shows booked, especially without getting canceled. Maria mentioned how she couldn’t imagine life without live music, saying, “I feel so much love when I’m up there.” The band is taking it step by step to return to live shows, even still experiencing a few roadblocks with their next show on the 21st.
The only other show discussed coming up is a post-wedding performance that Riarosa and a few other bands will be performing at. This is a special performance, especially because of the bond the band has with the couple. The pair getting married had their 2nd date at a Riarosa performance, and their music, plus a few others, helped their love grow. That’s a true example of the power of music.
While the band knows their fan favorite is “Better Than Nothing”, they have their own favorites. Maria’s is what she calls a “hidden gem,” their song “Don’t Look Back”. She also said she is partial to “Thank You for Existing”. J.T. said his favorite is their most recent song, “Change”. New favorites are expected to emerge following the release of Pinkish.
While they are already anticipating the release of this EP, the band is excited to be putting out even more songs in the future. Fans can expect lots of exciting content from Riarosa. For example, their next single will also be released with a music video. They also have footage from their time recording Pinkish, where they stayed in an Airbnb and recorded for three days straight, so fans can look forward to seeing that.
If you want to give Riarosa a listen, their current discography can be found on all streaming platforms. Be sure to check out the new EP, Pinkish, when it comes out on January 21st! If you want the live experience, be sure to also get tickets to the show they’re performing with two other local bands, The Nocturnal Broadcast and Wumbo. The event will be at Chelsea’s Live, and you really don’t want to miss it.