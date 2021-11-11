What Are You Listening to?

We ventured out into the Quad to find out what the LSU student body is currently listening to. All we asked was that students write on a whiteboard an artist or song and speak a little about it. From the music playing in their headphones to their favorite artist, we got a wide variety of different genres.
There were some notable names that are pretty popular that are currently in the KLSU system like Kanye West, Gorillaz, and Mac Miller. In addition to these, there were some lesser-known names, at least in the mainstream media, such as Joni Mitchell, Shakey Graves, and The Symposium. However, KLSU is still familiar with all these artists.
It was expected that we'd hear a broad variety of genres since we're on a large campus with a diverse student body. KLSU takes pride in knowing and loving all sorts of music, and it is amazing that what we saw in the Quad mimicked that love.
Interacting with students, like our day in the Quad, helps us represent our student body better. The KLSU slogan isn’t “Radio Powered by You,” for nothing. It’s important to keep up to date with what you, the student body, want to hear.
If you would like to make a request for an artist or song you can call the number 225-578-5578 or go on Snapchat and add klsuradio. If it’s in the system that’s great! However, if we don’t have it, we can work on getting it. Once again, it's important that we play the songs you want to hear. So be sure to call in, or use Snapchat, and request something!