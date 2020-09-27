On Saturday, lo-fi artist Joji released his sophomore album.
“Nectar” is a lengthy 18-track collection of the artist’s trademark trippy sound, with features by Diplo, Omar Apollo, Lil Yachty, Benee and Yves Tumor. It was originally scheduled to drop in July, but was delayed thanks to the ongoing pandemic.
The album’s four singles have already gained some popularity, especially the ‘80s-inspired ambient ballad “Sanctuary” and the more upbeat, poppy “Gimme Love.” They set the album off with a running start, but the rest is lagging behind.
Joji started off the album strong with “Ew,” an echoic, piano-backed track that certainly doesn’t live up to its name. His vocals compliment and lift the classical backing, and his pared-down electronic beat allow the song to build. It’s nothing short of a vibe, but the album quickly falls into repetitive territory.
“MODUS” comes in next, and lifts the vibe with a more trap-inspired sound, but it maintains the same layered minimalism that Joji is known for. We continue into “Tick Tock” and “Daylight,” which manage to sound like the same song despite a feature from Diplo, and hit “Upgrade” for a brief muzak intermission.
“Gimme Love” is a highlight that builds from a pop melody to an anthemic ballad. It essentially summarizes the entire album in the perfect package. Joji hits another home run with the soulful and sultry “Run” and takes the chance to highlight his vocal skills instead of just going for more falsetto.
After that, it’s a blur.
Each song has its own merits, but the issue is that they all feel the same. It’s difficult to create an album that still feels unique after 18 tracks. Individually, they’re good, but there was nothing revolutionary. It’s great background music, but I’m practically begging for a refresher after half an hour.
Joji has a special skill for creating music that feels trippy and otherworldly, but he’s a bit stuck in his style. It’s what he’s known for but I was hoping he’d break out of his mold for at least a few tracks. It’s uneventful, to say the least, but you’re getting exactly what you signed up for.