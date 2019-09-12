Join your favorite local radio station for a night of grooving and moving Tuesday September 17 at Radio Bar for Off The Air. Our debut edition of Off The Air is all about electronic psychedelic, so grab your tie-dye attire and get ready to move your body! KLSU DJs will be playing their favorite tracks to make your Tuesday evening a little more exciting. See you there!
KLSU + Radio Bar Present: Off The Air
- Jordan Farho
- Updated
Jordan Farho
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:47:38 AM
- Sunset: 07:14 PM
- Dew Point: 70°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 97F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:47:38 AM
Sunset: 07:14 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NE @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:48:11 AM
Sunset: 07:12:45 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:48:44 AM
Sunset: 07:11:30 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: ENE @ 10mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:49:16 AM
Sunset: 07:10:15 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:49:49 AM
Sunset: 07:09 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:50:22 AM
Sunset: 07:07:45 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:50:55 AM
Sunset: 07:06:30 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.