Monday
|6 a.m. - 9 a.m. -
|Morning Dew w/ Orchid Black
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -
|Happy Time w/ DJ Magenta
|12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
|The Dirt w/ Bugg
|3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -
|The Long Way Home w/ Penny Lane
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -
|The Wind down w/ Nick @ Nite
|9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -
|Bed Side Radio w/ Zaboomafoo
|11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -
|Alphabet Soup w/ DJ Tails & The Eggman
|Tuesday
|6 a.m - 9 a.m -
|In the garden w/ DJ Bloom
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -
|Home-ish w/ Momo
|12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
|The Phantom Zone w/ DJ Phantom
|3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -
|Afternoon Delight w/ Orchid Black
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -
|Sunny Side Up w/ DJ KMO
|9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -
|Dad Rock w/ Nick @ Nite
|11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -
|The Rusty Cage w/ Dr. Metal
|Wednesday
|6 a.m. - 9 a.m.
|Morning Dew w/ Orchid Black
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
|The Dirt w/ Bugg
|3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -
|The Long Way Home w/ Penny Lane
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -
|The Wind down w/Nick @ Nite
|9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -
|Psychic and Powerless w/ Tuff Gnarl
|11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|Thursday
|6 a.m - 9 a.m -
|In the garden w/ DJ Bloom
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -
|Home-ish w/ Momo
|12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
|The Phantom Zone w/ DJ Phantom
|3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -
|The Gridlock w/ DJ Tigerlily
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -
|The Sound Shoppe w/ DJ KMO
|9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -
|Montoyan-Artesian Connection
|11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -
|Prog Rock
|Friday
|6 a.m - 9 a.m -
|Morning Dew w/ Orchid Black
|9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -
|Home-ish w/ Momo
|12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
|The Dirt w/ Bugg
|3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -
|The Long Way Home w/ Penny Lane
|6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -
|The Wind down w/ Nick @ Nite
|9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -
|Queersphere
|11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|Saturday
|9 a.m. - 11 a.m -
|Classical Corner w/ DJ Mezzoboy
|11 a.m. - 1 p.m. -
|Congo Square w/ DJ Tweet
|1 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m. -
|The Gig w/ Magenta
|5 p.m. - 7 p.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|7 p.m. - 9 p.m. -
|New Tone w/ DJ Rude Boy
|9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|Sunday
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -
|Spontaneous Combustion w/ Zia Tammami
|2 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|3 p.m. - 4 p.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|4 p.m. - 6 p.m. -
|KLSU Music Bot
|6 p.m. - 8 p.m. -
|La Maquina del Tiempo w/ DJ Mars
|8 p.m. - 10 p.m. -
|Pangea w/DJ Rhodes
|10 p.m. - 11 a.m. -
|Ice Kreme Sundays w/ DJ Frosty
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 88°
- Heat Index: 88°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 81°
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 06:37:19 AM
- Sunset: 07:36:13 PM
- Dew Point: 76°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Hot and humid. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot and humid. High 92F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:37:19 AM
Sunset: 07:36:13 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:37:53 AM
Sunset: 07:35:04 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 11 Extreme
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:38:28 AM
Sunset: 07:33:56 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ESE @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 06:39:02 AM
Sunset: 07:32:46 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:39:36 AM
Sunset: 07:31:36 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 47%
Sunrise: 06:40:10 AM
Sunset: 07:30:26 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:40:43 AM
Sunset: 07:29:14 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.