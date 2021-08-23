Monday

 
6 a.m. - 9 a.m. -Morning Dew w/ Orchid Black
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -Happy Time w/ DJ Magenta
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -The Dirt w/ Bugg
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -The Long Way Home w/ Penny Lane
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -The Wind down w/ Nick @ Nite 
9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -Bed Side Radio w/ Zaboomafoo
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -Alphabet Soup w/ DJ Tails & The Eggman 
Tuesday 
6 a.m - 9 a.m -In the garden w/ DJ Bloom 
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -Home-ish w/ Momo
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -The Phantom Zone w/ DJ Phantom
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -Afternoon Delight w/ Orchid Black
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -Sunny Side Up w/ DJ KMO
9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -Dad Rock w/ Nick @ Nite
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -The Rusty Cage w/ Dr. Metal
Wednesday 
6 a.m. - 9 a.m.Morning Dew w/ Orchid Black
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -KLSU Music Bot 
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -The Dirt w/ Bugg
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -The Long Way Home w/ Penny Lane
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -The Wind down w/Nick @ Nite
9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -Psychic and Powerless w/ Tuff Gnarl
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -KLSU Music Bot
Thursday 
6 a.m - 9 a.m -In the garden w/ DJ Bloom 
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -Home-ish w/ Momo
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -
The Phantom Zone w/ DJ Phantom
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -The Gridlock w/ DJ Tigerlily
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -The Sound Shoppe w/ DJ KMO
9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -Montoyan-Artesian Connection
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -Prog Rock 
Friday 
6 a.m - 9 a.m -Morning Dew w/ Orchid Black
9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -Home-ish w/ Momo
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -The Dirt w/ Bugg
3 p.m. - 6 p.m. -The Long Way Home w/ Penny Lane
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. -The Wind down w/ Nick @ Nite 
9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -Queersphere 
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -KLSU Music Bot 
Saturday 
9 a.m. - 11 a.m -Classical Corner w/ DJ Mezzoboy
11 a.m. - 1 p.m. -Congo Square w/ DJ Tweet
1 p.m. - 3 p.m. -KLSU Music Bot
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. -The Gig w/ Magenta 
5 p.m. - 7 p.m. -KLSU Music Bot
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - New Tone w/ DJ Rude Boy
9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -KLSU Music Bot 
11 p.m. - 1 a.m. -KLSU Music Bot
Sunday 
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -Spontaneous Combustion w/ Zia Tammami
2 p.m. - 3 p.m. -KLSU Music Bot
3 p.m. - 4 p.m. -KLSU Music Bot
4 p.m. - 6 p.m. -KLSU Music Bot
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. -La Maquina del Tiempo w/ DJ Mars
8 p.m. - 10 p.m. -Pangea w/DJ Rhodes
10 p.m. - 11 a.m. -Ice Kreme Sundays w/ DJ Frosty

