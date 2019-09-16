MTV's 120 Minutes was truly a landmark program in its time, playing an eclectic mix of alternative music videos ranging from new wave to britpop to shoegaze every Sunday night.
 
Here at KLSU, we have 120 (Less) Minutes, every Sunday afternoon from 2-3:30 PM! Drawing from the eclectic spirit of the MTV program, we pay homage to the whole spectrum of post-punk and new wave starting from the 70s all the way up to the early 90s and beyond. It's hosted by XT Steve, new wave connoisseur and obvious XTC fanboy. 
