120 (Less) Minutes
- Jordan Farho
- Updated
Jordan Farho
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 78°
- Heat Index: 78°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 78°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:49:57 AM
- Sunset: 07:09:07 PM
- Dew Point: 74°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:49:57 AM
Sunset: 07:09:07 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: E @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:50:30 AM
Sunset: 07:07:52 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:51:02 AM
Sunset: 07:06:37 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:51:35 AM
Sunset: 07:05:22 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:52:08 AM
Sunset: 07:04:08 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:52:41 AM
Sunset: 07:02:53 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:53:14 AM
Sunset: 07:01:39 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: ESE @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.