120 Less Minutes 10/13/19

This week I felt like I hit a really solid balance between dancey post-punk and synth pop. It's honestly one of my favorites, but that might partially be because this playlist is filled with several 120LM mainstays like Yellow Magic Orchestra, Gary Numan, and of course, XTC.
One more thing, please do yourself a favor and check out Oingo Boingo's version of the Kink's You Really Got Me. It is straight-up bonkers!
1) Konk Party - Konk
2) Third Uncle - 801
3) Der Kommisar - Falco
4) Sports Men - Haruomi Hosono
5) Cosmic Surfin' - Yellow Magic Orchestra
6) Sunday Jam - Can
7) Heaps of Sheeps - Robert Wyatt
8) You Were Too Good To Be True - Gary Wilson
9) Playground - XTC
10) Your Dragging Feet - Polyrock
11) Bombers (Live 79' version) - Gary Numan
12) You Really Got Me - Oingo Boingo
13) Houses In Motion - A Certain Ratio
14) Sunny Day - Pigbag
15) Private Plane - Thomas Leer
16) Hungry, So Angry - Medium Medium
17) Totally Wired - The Fall
18) Friction - Television
19) I Scare Myself - Thomas Dolby
20) Wonderland (Home Demo) - XTC