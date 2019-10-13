120 Less Minutes 10/13/19

This week I felt like I hit a really solid balance between dancey post-punk and synth pop. It's honestly one of my favorites, but that might partially be because this playlist is filled with several 120LM mainstays like Yellow Magic Orchestra, Gary Numan, and of course, XTC.

One more thing, please do yourself a favor and check out Oingo Boingo's version of the Kink's You Really Got Me. It is straight-up bonkers!

1) Konk Party - Konk

2) Third Uncle - 801

3) Der Kommisar - Falco

4) Sports Men - Haruomi Hosono

5) Cosmic Surfin' - Yellow Magic Orchestra

6) Sunday Jam - Can

7) Heaps of Sheeps - Robert Wyatt

8) You Were Too Good To Be True - Gary Wilson

9) Playground - XTC 

10) Your Dragging Feet - Polyrock

11) Bombers (Live 79' version) - Gary Numan

12) You Really Got Me - Oingo Boingo

13) Houses In Motion - A Certain Ratio

14) Sunny Day - Pigbag

15) Private Plane - Thomas Leer

16) Hungry, So Angry - Medium Medium

17) Totally Wired - The Fall

18) Friction - Television

19) I Scare Myself - Thomas Dolby 

20) Wonderland (Home Demo) - XTC

Load comments