120 (Less) Minutes 10/6/19

After a chaotic week of schoolwork and gigs, it felt right to create an equally chaotic playlist for this weeks rendition of 120 (Less) Minutes. With a playlist of mostly Post-Punk and No Wave, I focused on off-kilter dance grooves with spunky basslines and wirey guitars.

1) What in the World - David Bowie

2) Sherlock Holmes - Sparks

3) Do The Du - A Certain Ratio

4) Your Life - Konk

5) Harlem Nocturne - The Lounge Lizards 

6) Out - Liquid Liquid 

7) Mind Your Own Business - Delta 5

8) Wonderful Offer - Essential Logic 

9) Stretch - Maximum Joy

10) Savoir Faire - Family Fodder 

11) Die Matrosen - Kleenex

12) Wawa - Lizzy Mercier Descloux 

13) Computer Date - Suburban Lawns

14) Clockout - Devo

15) Are You Receiving Me? - XTC 

16) Imposter - Oingo Boingo 

17) Plainsong - The Cure 

18) I Can't Help Myself - Orange Juice 

19) Season Cycle - XTC

20) Hot Zoo - Adrian Belew 

21) Simoon - Yellow Magic Orchestra

22) Neal And Jack And Me - King Crimson 

