120 (Less) Minutes 10/6/19

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.