120 (Less) Minutes 11/24/19

Well, we've reached the end of the short-lived, one-semester wonder that was 120 (Less) Minutes. I hope my listeners have had just as much fun as I have with this music. To conclude my time here, I will put it bluntly. 

XTC is one of the greatest underrated bands of all time.

Thank you for listening and may Belew be with you.

<3 XT Steve

XTC - Ladybird

Television - Marquee Moon (Edit)

Can - I Want More

Heaven 17 - Play To Win

The Slits - I Heard It Through the Grapevine

The Clash - London Calling

Polyrock - This Song

Talking Heads - Slippery People

The Bears - Fear Is Never Boring

The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored 

Peter Gabriel - Intruder 

King Crimson - Sartori in Tangier

Brian Eno - Backwater

801 - TNK (Tomorrow Never Knows)

Adam & the Ants - The Magnificent Five

The Durutti Column - Jazz

Kleenex - Nice

Ludus - My Cherry Is In Sherry

Family Fodder - Sunday Girls (1)

Yellow Magic Orchestra - 1000 Knives

Bill Nelson - Glow World 

XTC - The Ugly Underneath

