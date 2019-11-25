120 (Less) Minutes 11/24/19

Well, we've reached the end of the short-lived, one-semester wonder that was 120 (Less) Minutes. I hope my listeners have had just as much fun as I have with this music. To conclude my time here, I will put it bluntly.
XTC is one of the greatest underrated bands of all time.
Thank you for listening and may Belew be with you.
<3 XT Steve
XTC - Ladybird
Television - Marquee Moon (Edit)
Can - I Want More
Heaven 17 - Play To Win
The Slits - I Heard It Through the Grapevine
The Clash - London Calling
Polyrock - This Song
Talking Heads - Slippery People
The Bears - Fear Is Never Boring
The Stone Roses - I Wanna Be Adored
Peter Gabriel - Intruder
King Crimson - Sartori in Tangier
Brian Eno - Backwater
801 - TNK (Tomorrow Never Knows)
Adam & the Ants - The Magnificent Five
The Durutti Column - Jazz
Kleenex - Nice
Ludus - My Cherry Is In Sherry
Family Fodder - Sunday Girls (1)
Yellow Magic Orchestra - 1000 Knives
Bill Nelson - Glow World
XTC - The Ugly Underneath