120 (Less) Minutes 11/17/19

To my dismay, I found out this week was my second-to-last episode of 120 (Less) Minutes. My time at KLSU has been too short, and I feel I've merely scratched the New Wave/Post Punk surface. This particular playlist involves a hefty dose of abrasive no-wave funk jams followed by a sweet dessert of my usual 120 LM suspects.

Kevin Ayers, Lady June, Ollie Halsall - Speeding Heart

Konk - Elephant

Eurythmics - English Summer

The Police - Miss Gradenko 

Lizzy Mercier Descloux - Fire

Delta 5 - Try 

James Chance - Contort Yourself

Glaxo Babies - This Is Your Life

Fire Engines - Big Gold Dream 

Adam & the Ants - Ants Invasion 

The Monochrome Set - Inside Your Heart (BBC Peel Sessions)

The Teardrop Explodes - Treason

The Residents - Voodoo Doll

Snakefinger - The Model 

King Crimson - Elephant Talk

Adrian Belew - 1967

The Dukes of Stratosphear - Brainiac's Daughter

XTC - The Disappointed 

Polyrock - Green For Go

Sparks - The Decline And Fall Of Me

The Cleaners From Venus - This Rainy Decade 

Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - Beverly Kills 

R. Stevie Moore - Pink Litmus Paper Shirt 

