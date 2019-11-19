120 (Less) Minutes 11/17/19

To my dismay, I found out this week was my second-to-last episode of 120 (Less) Minutes. My time at KLSU has been too short, and I feel I've merely scratched the New Wave/Post Punk surface. This particular playlist involves a hefty dose of abrasive no-wave funk jams followed by a sweet dessert of my usual 120 LM suspects.
Kevin Ayers, Lady June, Ollie Halsall - Speeding Heart
Konk - Elephant
Eurythmics - English Summer
The Police - Miss Gradenko
Lizzy Mercier Descloux - Fire
Delta 5 - Try
James Chance - Contort Yourself
Glaxo Babies - This Is Your Life
Fire Engines - Big Gold Dream
Adam & the Ants - Ants Invasion
The Monochrome Set - Inside Your Heart (BBC Peel Sessions)
The Teardrop Explodes - Treason
The Residents - Voodoo Doll
Snakefinger - The Model
King Crimson - Elephant Talk
Adrian Belew - 1967
The Dukes of Stratosphear - Brainiac's Daughter
XTC - The Disappointed
Polyrock - Green For Go
Sparks - The Decline And Fall Of Me
The Cleaners From Venus - This Rainy Decade
Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - Beverly Kills
R. Stevie Moore - Pink Litmus Paper Shirt