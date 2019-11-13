Magical Mystery Tour 11/13/19: Our Band Could Be Your Life - Live!

“I must create my own system, lest I be enslaved by another man’s.” – William Blake
Live recordings from the bands profiled in Michael Azerrad's Our Band Could Be Your Life
- Black Flag – “Slip it In”, Live 84, SST Records, 1985 - (08/26/1984 – The Stone – San Francisco, CA)
- Minutemen – “Ack Ack Ack”, Ballot Result, SST Records, 1987 - (October 1985 – KPFK – Los Angeles, CA)
- Minutemen – “Cut”, Ballot Result, SST Records, 1987 - (01/02/1983 – KPFK – Los Angeles, CA)
- Minutemen – “Bob Dylan Wrote Propaganda Songs”, Ballot Result, SST Records, 1987 - (12/15/1983 – Love Hall – Philadelphia, PA)
- Minor Threat – “Filler / In My Eyes" - (05/15/1982 – Irving Plaza – New York City, NY)
- Mission of Burma – “Learn How”, The Horrible Truth About Burma, Ace of Hearts / Matador, 1985 / 2008 - (1983 – Detroit, MI)
- Hüsker Dü – “Reoccurring Dreams / Eight Miles High" - (05/14/1985 – Camden Palace – London, England)
- The Replacements – “Favorite Thing”, For Sale: Live at Maxwell’s, Rhino, 2017 - (02/04/1986 – Maxwell’s – Hoboken, NJ)
- Sonic Youth – “Burning Spear / Brother James”, The Walls Have Ears, Not, 1985 - (04/28/1985 – Hammersmith Palais - London, England)
- Butthole Surfers – “22 Going On 23”, Double Live, Latino Buggerveil, 1989 / 1990 - (?????)
- Big Black – “Big Money / Passing Complexion”, Sound of Impact, Not, 1986 - (1986 – Muncie, IN)
- Dinosaur Jr – “In A Jar”, Chocomel Daze, Merge Records, 2012 - (1987 – 11/01 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands
- Fugazi – “Blueprint” - (10/14/1991 – Triple J Radio – Sydney, Australia)
- Mudhoney – “Sweet Young Thing Ain’t Sweet No More”, Superfuzz Bigmuff, Sub Pop, 1988 / 2008 - (10/10/1988 – Berlin, Germany)
- Beat Happening – “Godsend” - (10/10/1992 – Club Metronome, Burlington, VT)