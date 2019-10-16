Magical Mystery Tour 10/16/19

Some Beatles' covers chosen by yours truly, Mother Superior!
- I Am the Walrus - Bono & Secret Machines
- Flying - Secret Machines
- Don’t Let Me Down - Dana Fuchs & Martin Luther McCoy
- She Said, She Said - The Black Keys
- Come Together - Gary Clark Jr.
- Tomorrow Never Knows - Phil Manzanera
- Help - The Carpenters
- Something - Frank Sinatra
- Got to Get You Into My Life - Earth, Wind, & Fire
- Yesterday - Marvin Gaye
- Here Comes the Sun - Jacob Collier feat. dodie
- Golden Slumbers - Elbow
- Across the Universe - AURORA
- Let It Be - Carol Woods & Timothy T. Mitchum