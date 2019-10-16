Magical Mystery Tour 10/16/19

Some Beatles' covers chosen by yours truly, Mother Superior! 

  1. I Am the Walrus - Bono & Secret Machines 
  2. Flying - Secret Machines 
  3. Don’t Let Me Down - Dana Fuchs & Martin Luther McCoy 
  4. She Said, She Said - The Black Keys 
  5. Come Together - Gary Clark Jr.
  6. Tomorrow Never Knows - Phil Manzanera 
  7. Help - The Carpenters 
  8. Something - Frank Sinatra 
  9. Got to Get You Into My Life - Earth, Wind, & Fire 
  10. Yesterday - Marvin Gaye 
  11. Here Comes the Sun - Jacob Collier feat. dodie 
  12. Golden Slumbers - Elbow 
  13. Across the Universe - AURORA 
  14. Let It Be - Carol Woods & Timothy T. Mitchum

