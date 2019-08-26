SKA
Prince Buster - Enjoy Yourself
Desmond Dekker & The Ages - 007 (Shanty Town)
The Skatalites - Latin Goes Ska
The Skatalites - Guns of Navarone
Prince Buster - One Step Beyond
Toots & The Maytals - Pressure Drop
The Specials - Pressure Drop
The Specials - Enjoy Yourself
Madness - One Step Beyond
The Selecter - On My Radio
The Selecter - Too Much Pressure
The English Beat - Whine & Grine/Stand Down Margaret
The English Beat - Save It For Later
Madness - In The City (w/ original Honda City ad)
General Public - Hot You're Cool
Special AKA - Racist Friend
REGGAE
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Exodus
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Get Up Stand Up
Max Romeo & the Upsetters - One Step Forward
Max Romeo & the Upsetters - Chase the Devil
Steel Pulse - Handsworth Revolution
Steel Pulse - Bad Man
King Tubby - King Tubby's Special
King Tubby & the Upsetter - Blood of Africa
Scientist - Ten Dangerous Matches 1 & 2
Augustus Pablo - Keep On Dubbing
Lee Perry - Disco Devil
Charlie's Roots w/ David Rudder - Kojak