Given the previous two weeks of melodic-focused metal, I felt it was only appropriate to swing things in a heavier direction. Tonight I played what i call HEAVY metal.
1. Death - Misanthrope
2. Slayer - Skeletons of Society
3. Pantera - Walk
4. Megadeth - Holy Wars... The Punishment Due
5. Sodom - City of God
6. Power Trip - Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)
7. Testament - Dark Roots of Earth
8. Kreator - Phantom Antichrist
9. Exodus - The Toxic Waltz
10 Overkill - Armorist
11. Exhorder - Slaughter in the Vatican