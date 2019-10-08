Given the previous two weeks of melodic-focused metal, I felt it was only appropriate to swing things in a heavier direction. Tonight I played what i call HEAVY metal.

1. Death - Misanthrope

2. Slayer - Skeletons of Society

3. Pantera - Walk

4. Megadeth - Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

5. Sodom - City of God

6. Power Trip - Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)

7. Testament - Dark Roots of Earth

8. Kreator - Phantom Antichrist

9. Exodus - The Toxic Waltz

10 Overkill - Armorist

11. Exhorder - Slaughter in the Vatican

