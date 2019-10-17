Hair metal and instrumental metal for tonight's grand show
1. I Wanna Rock - Twisted Sister
2. Bringin' on the Heartbreak - Def Leppard
3. Ice Cream Man - Van Halen
4. Sleazy Come Easy Go - L.A. Guns
5. Look What the Cat Dragged In - Poison
6. You Could Be Mine - Guns N' Roses
7. Round and Round - Ratt
8. Shout at the Devil - Motley Crue
9. Stonehenge - Spinal Tap
10. Edge of a Broken Heart - Vixen
11. Uncle Tom's Cabin - Warrant
12. 18 and Life - Skid Row
13. Breaking the Chains - Dokken
14. Blaze of Glory - Bon Jovi