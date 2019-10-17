Hair metal and instrumental metal for tonight's grand show

1. I Wanna Rock - Twisted Sister

2. Bringin' on the Heartbreak - Def Leppard

3. Ice Cream Man - Van Halen

4. Sleazy Come Easy Go - L.A. Guns

5. Look What the Cat Dragged In - Poison

6. You Could Be Mine - Guns N' Roses

7. Round and Round - Ratt

8. Shout at the Devil - Motley Crue

9. Stonehenge - Spinal Tap

10. Edge of a Broken Heart - Vixen

11. Uncle Tom's Cabin - Warrant

12. 18 and Life - Skid Row

13. Breaking the Chains - Dokken

14. Blaze of Glory - Bon Jovi

15. Orion - Metallica
 
16. Into the Lungs of Hell - Megadeth
 
17. Losfer words - Iron Maiden
 
18. Rat Salad - Black Sabbath
 
19. Far Beyond the Sun - Yngwie Malmesteen
 
20. The Call of Ktulu - Metallica
 
21. Inhale in Hell - Belzebong
 
22. Celestial Voices - 1782
 
23. Dialectic Chaos - Megadeth
 
24. Cosmic Sea - Death
