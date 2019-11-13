Recent Doom:  

10,000 Years - High On Fire 

Acid Funeral - Belzebong

Vexxagon - Conan 

Foundations - Pallbearer 

Larvae - Monolord 

Woodland Rights - Green Lung

Candles - Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats 

80s Thrash Metal: 

8. Leper Messiah – Metallica
9. Alison Hell – Annihilator
10. Disciples of the Watch – Testament
11. Devils Island – Megadeth
12. Piece By Piece – Slayer
13. Armed and Dangerous – Anthrax
14. Cajun Hell – Exodus
15. Kill as One – Death Angel
16. Chalice of Blood – Forbidden
17. Inner Self – Sepultura
18. New Song – Nuclear Assault
19. Eternal Nightmare – Vio-Lence
Load comments