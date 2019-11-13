Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.