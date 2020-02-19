First Hour

1)    Testament – Night of the Witch

2)    Haunt – Light the Beacon

3)    Sepultura – Ali

4)    Avenged Sevenfold – Crimson Day

5)    Lords of Black – World Gone Mad

6)    Bruce Dickinson – Tears of the Dragon

7)    Wintersun – Beyond the Dark Sun

8)    Praying Mantis – Cheated

9)    Lazarus A.D. – Thou Shall Not Fear

10) Hatchet – Silenced by Death

11) Kreator – Impossible Brutality

Second Hour (Happy Birthday Tony Iommi!)

1)    Black Sabbath – Wasp / Behind the Wall of Sleep / Bassically / N.I.B

2)    Black Sabbath – Jack the Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots

3)    Jethro Tull – Song for Jeffery

4)    Black Sabbath – Children of the Grave

5)    Black Sabbath – Cornucopia

6)    Alice In Chains – Them Bones

7)    Conan – Prosper on the Path  

8)    Sleep – Nain’s Baptism

9)    Melvins – Zodiac

10) Bad Brains – Banned in D.C.

11) The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bellbottoms

