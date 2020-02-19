First Hour
1) Testament – Night of the Witch
2) Haunt – Light the Beacon
3) Sepultura – Ali
4) Avenged Sevenfold – Crimson Day
5) Lords of Black – World Gone Mad
6) Bruce Dickinson – Tears of the Dragon
7) Wintersun – Beyond the Dark Sun
8) Praying Mantis – Cheated
9) Lazarus A.D. – Thou Shall Not Fear
10) Hatchet – Silenced by Death
11) Kreator – Impossible Brutality
Second Hour (Happy Birthday Tony Iommi!)
1) Black Sabbath – Wasp / Behind the Wall of Sleep / Bassically / N.I.B
2) Black Sabbath – Jack the Stripper / Fairies Wear Boots
3) Jethro Tull – Song for Jeffery
4) Black Sabbath – Children of the Grave
5) Black Sabbath – Cornucopia
6) Alice In Chains – Them Bones
7) Conan – Prosper on the Path
8) Sleep – Nain’s Baptism
9) Melvins – Zodiac
10) Bad Brains – Banned in D.C.
11) The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Bellbottoms