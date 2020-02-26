First Hour

1)    Gojira – Flying Whales

2)    Sepultura – Roots Bloody Roots

3)    Kyuss – Allen’s Wrench

4)    Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Under the Spell

5)    Belzebong – Goat Smoking Blues

6)    Sunn O))) – Troubled Air

7)    Megadeth – Last Rites/Loved to Deth

8)    Metallica – Trapped Under Ice

9)    Motörhead – Damage Case

10) Black Flag – Forever

11) The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Orange

Second Hour

12) Iron Maiden – Children of the Damned

13) Iron Maiden – Hallowed Be Thy Name

14) Kreator – Impossible Brutality

15) Morbid Angel – Chapel of Ghouls

16) Haunt – Saviors of Man

17) Death - Pull the Plug

18) At the Gates – Need

19) Edguy – Vain Glory Opera

20) Warbringer – Remain Violent

21) Onslaught – In Search of Sanity

22) Psychotic Waltz – All the Bad Men

23) Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man

Load comments