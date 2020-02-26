First Hour
1) Gojira – Flying Whales
2) Sepultura – Roots Bloody Roots
3) Kyuss – Allen’s Wrench
4) Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Under the Spell
5) Belzebong – Goat Smoking Blues
6) Sunn O))) – Troubled Air
7) Megadeth – Last Rites/Loved to Deth
8) Metallica – Trapped Under Ice
9) Motörhead – Damage Case
10) Black Flag – Forever
11) The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion – Orange
Second Hour
12) Iron Maiden – Children of the Damned
13) Iron Maiden – Hallowed Be Thy Name
14) Kreator – Impossible Brutality
15) Morbid Angel – Chapel of Ghouls
16) Haunt – Saviors of Man
17) Death - Pull the Plug
18) At the Gates – Need
19) Edguy – Vain Glory Opera
20) Warbringer – Remain Violent
21) Onslaught – In Search of Sanity
22) Psychotic Waltz – All the Bad Men
23) Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man