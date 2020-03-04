Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED RIVER LANDING AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE...POINTE COUPEE AND WEST FELICIANA PARISHES THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BATON ROUGE AFFECTING EAST BATON ROUGE AND WEST BATON ROUGE PARISHES THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DONALDSONVILLE AFFECTING ASCENSION PARISH THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RESERVE AFFECTING ST. CHARLES...ST. JAMES AND ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISHES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FORECAST CRESTS ARE BASED UPON RAINFALL THAT HAS OCCURRED ALONG WITH ANTICIPATED RAIN FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS. ADJUSTMENTS TO THE FORECASTS WILL BE MADE IF ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURS. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. REMEMBER, TWO FEET OF RUSHING WATER CAN CARRY AWAY MOST VEHICLES INCLUDING PICKUPS. TURN AROUND AND DON'T DROWN! A FOLLOWUP PRODUCT WILL BE ISSUED LATER. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, LOCAL TV AND RADIO STATIONS...OR YOUR CABLE PROVIDER, FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION. THE LATEST GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED RIVER LANDING. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 59.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 48.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO AROUND 54.4 FEET BY TUESDAY MARCH 17TH. * IMPACT...AT 59.0 FEET...THE EAST BANK LEVEE WILL BE TOPPED AND THE PRISON FARM LAND BETWEEN THE TWO LEVEES WILL BE INUNDATED. ANGOLA LANDING WILL BE UNDER WATER CLOSING THE FERRY THERE. ALL RIVER ISLANDS ALONG THE REACH FROM RED RIVER LANDING TO BATON ROUGE WILL REMAIN INUNDATED WITH RECREATIONAL CAMPS AND RIVER BOTTOM FARM LAND UNDER WATER. * IMPACT...AT 58.0 FEET...ANGOLA FARMLAND ON THE LEFT BANK BECOMES INUNDATED. * IMPACT...AT 54.0 FEET...ALL RIVER ISLANDS ALONG THE REACH FROM RED RIVER LANDING TO BATON ROUGE WILL BE INUNDATED. RECREATIONAL CAMPS AND RIVER BOTTOM LAND WILL BE UNDER WATER. WATER APPROACHES ANGOLA FARM LAND. * IMPACT...AT 51.0 FEET...ALL RIVER ISLANDS ALONG THE REACH FROM RED RIVER LANDING TO BATON ROUGE WILL BE INUNDATED. RECREATIONAL CAMPS AND RIVER BOTTOM FARM LAND WILL BE UNDER WATER. &&