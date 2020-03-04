First Hour
1) Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man
2) In Flames – Only for the Weak
3) Iron Maiden – Starblind
4) Havok – Phantom Force
5) Death – The Philosopher
6) Armored Saint – March of the Saint
7) Sacred Reich – Death Squad
8) Candlemass – Dark are the Veils of Death
9) Testament - Legions (In Hiding)
10)Atheist – Mother Man
11)Demons & Wizards - Invincible
Second Hour
1) Power Trip – Murderer’s Row
2) Warbringer – Firepower Kills
3) Metallica – Ride the Lightning
4) Motörhead – Iron Horse / Born to Lose
5) The Sword – Freya
6) Black Sabbath – War Pigs, off the Live at Last album (1972)
7) High on Fire – Carcosa
8) Electric Wizard – Doom Mania
9) Fuzz – 21st Century Schizoid Man
10) The Clash – Spanish Bombs