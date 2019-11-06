This week we had debut albums from classic bands and some 80s punk!

80s punk (first half) 

- London Dungeon ~ Misfits 

- Lets Have a War ~ FEAR

- My War ~ Black Flag

- Wild in the Streets ~ The Circle Jerks 

- Seeing Red ~ Minor Threat 

- Land of Competition ~ Bad Religion 

- Telling them ~ Social Distortions 

- Gotta Go ~ Agnostic Front 

- Lesson ~ Big Boys 

- Protest and Survive ~ Discharge 

- Rise Above ~ Black Flag 

- Do you Remember Rock N' Roll Radio? ~ Ramones 

- Waiting Room ~ Fugazi 

- Viva la Revolution ~ The Adicts 

- Rock the Casbah ~ The Clash 

- Ain't got a Clue ~ The Lurkers 

- Die, Die My Darling ~ The Misfits 

- Like and Outlaw ~ Social Distortion 

Debut Albums (second half) 

Holy Diver - Dio

Over the Wall - Testament

Welcome to Hell - Venom

Wicked World - Black Sabbath

Chosen Ones - Megadeth

Keep us on the Road - Motörhead

Deicide - Deicide

No Remorse - Metallica

Paradise - Edguy

Crusher Destroyer - Mastodon

Bonded by Blood - Exodus

Calculating Infinity - The Dillinger Escape Plan

Bombenhagel - Sodom

Prowler - Iron Maiden

Load comments