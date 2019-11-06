This week we had debut albums from classic bands and some 80s punk!
80s punk (first half)
- London Dungeon ~ Misfits
- Lets Have a War ~ FEAR
- My War ~ Black Flag
- Wild in the Streets ~ The Circle Jerks
- Seeing Red ~ Minor Threat
- Land of Competition ~ Bad Religion
- Telling them ~ Social Distortions
- Gotta Go ~ Agnostic Front
- Lesson ~ Big Boys
- Protest and Survive ~ Discharge
- Rise Above ~ Black Flag
- Do you Remember Rock N' Roll Radio? ~ Ramones
- Waiting Room ~ Fugazi
- Viva la Revolution ~ The Adicts
- Rock the Casbah ~ The Clash
- Ain't got a Clue ~ The Lurkers
- Die, Die My Darling ~ The Misfits
- Like and Outlaw ~ Social Distortion
Debut Albums (second half)
Holy Diver - Dio
Over the Wall - Testament
Welcome to Hell - Venom
Wicked World - Black Sabbath
Chosen Ones - Megadeth
Keep us on the Road - Motörhead
Deicide - Deicide
No Remorse - Metallica
Paradise - Edguy
Crusher Destroyer - Mastodon
Bonded by Blood - Exodus
Calculating Infinity - The Dillinger Escape Plan
Bombenhagel - Sodom
Prowler - Iron Maiden