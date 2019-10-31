Tonight we played tracks from the 90's and then explored some foreign metal bands.

  1. Sunshine - Alice in Chains
  2. Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
  3. Dead Skin Mask - Slayer
  4. School - Nirvana
  5. Crystal Mountain - Death
  6. Sad But True - Metallica
  7. The Killing Road - Megadeth
  8. Desperate Cry - Sepultura
  9. Chop Suey! - System of a Down
  10. Wait and Bleed - Slipknot
  11. Testify - Rage Against the Machine
  12. Dragula - Rob Zombie
  13. Undertow - TOOL
  14. I Want Out - Helloween
  15. Flying Whales - Gojira
  16. Dead Inside - Dust Bolt
  17. Carrion - Kreator
  18. The Wizard - Black Sabbath
  19. Night of Draculia - 1782
  20. Electric Eye - Judas Priest
  21. Self-Immolate - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
  22. Arise - Sepultura
  23. Masked Jackal - Coroner
  24. Run to the Hills - Iron Maiden
