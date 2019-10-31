Tonight we played tracks from the 90's and then explored some foreign metal bands.
- Sunshine - Alice in Chains
- Cowboys from Hell - Pantera
- Dead Skin Mask - Slayer
- School - Nirvana
- Crystal Mountain - Death
- Sad But True - Metallica
- The Killing Road - Megadeth
- Desperate Cry - Sepultura
- Chop Suey! - System of a Down
- Wait and Bleed - Slipknot
- Testify - Rage Against the Machine
- Dragula - Rob Zombie
- Undertow - TOOL
- I Want Out - Helloween
- Flying Whales - Gojira
- Dead Inside - Dust Bolt
- Carrion - Kreator
- The Wizard - Black Sabbath
- Night of Draculia - 1782
- Electric Eye - Judas Priest
- Self-Immolate - King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Arise - Sepultura
- Masked Jackal - Coroner
- Run to the Hills - Iron Maiden