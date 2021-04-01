Beauvoir Park announced today that it will temporarily close for “at least the next month,” cancelling all currently-scheduled concerts and events, according to a post on the venue’s Instagram.
The venue also commented on that post that all ticket purchases will be refunded and that it intends to reschedule all shows that were scrapped in the closure.
“We wish this was the best April Fool’s joke in the world,” the post reads, “but unfortunately, it is not. We want to thank all the musicians, fans, restaurants and vendors for all the love and support over the last year, and can promise that we will rise from this stronger and better than ever.”
Among the cancelled shows are a performance by Colin Davis and Night People scheduled for today, Apr. 1; Hydraplane’s Apr. 9 concert, in which the group had planned to cover songs by The Beatles with guest performances from other musicians; and a performance by The Texas Gentleman scheduled for Apr. 17.
The venue’s Prekindle page, which contains a list of all upcoming shows and links to purchase tickets, has been deactivated.
The cause of the closure is still unknown. We will update this story as more details become available.