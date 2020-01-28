Pangaea 1/25/2020

1) The Lijadu Sisters - Come on Home

2) Amadou Balake - Super Bar Konon Mousso

3) Extra Golden - Osama Rach

4) Amadou et Mariam - La Paix

5) The Garifuna Collective - Seremei Buguya (Thanks to you)

6) Amanaz - Khala My Friend

7) Pierre Sandwidi - Yamb ney Capitale

8) Jupiter & Okwess - Ofakombolo

9) Ofo The Black Company - Allah Wakbarr

10) Francis Bebey - The Coffee Cola Song

11) Pierre Kwenders - Woods of Solitude

12) KOKOKO! - Likolo

13) Nihiloxica - Baksimba

14) Auktyon - Everything's Spinning

15) Altin Gun - Kolbasti

16) No Buses - Tic

17) Carsick Cars - Zhong Nan Hai

18) Aldo - Trembling Eyelids

19) Klaus Johann Grobe - Aufstand

20) Charlie Megira - Alligator Man

