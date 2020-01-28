Pangaea 1/25/2020

1) The Lijadu Sisters - Come on Home
2) Amadou Balake - Super Bar Konon Mousso
3) Extra Golden - Osama Rach
4) Amadou et Mariam - La Paix
5) The Garifuna Collective - Seremei Buguya (Thanks to you)
6) Amanaz - Khala My Friend
7) Pierre Sandwidi - Yamb ney Capitale
8) Jupiter & Okwess - Ofakombolo
9) Ofo The Black Company - Allah Wakbarr
10) Francis Bebey - The Coffee Cola Song
11) Pierre Kwenders - Woods of Solitude
12) KOKOKO! - Likolo
13) Nihiloxica - Baksimba
14) Auktyon - Everything's Spinning
15) Altin Gun - Kolbasti
16) No Buses - Tic
17) Carsick Cars - Zhong Nan Hai
18) Aldo - Trembling Eyelids
19) Klaus Johann Grobe - Aufstand
20) Charlie Megira - Alligator Man