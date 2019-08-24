First show of the 2019 fall semester and I am so excited to be back!
Today's show was killer and I'm thrilled we started off so strong.
1. Rovi - Honey Moon
2. Stan Getz & João Gilberto - Para Machucar Meu Coraçâo
3. Sessa - Grandeza
4. K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiesta - Me Yee Owu Den
5. Joni Haastrup - Free My People
6. Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Anchin Kfu Ayinkash
7. Mid-Air Thief - Ahhh, These Chains!
8. Shugo Tokumaru - Katachi
9. Faye Wong - 墮落
10. Antena - Camino Del Sol
11. Rosalía - Aute Cuture
12. Arca - Brokeup
13. Richenel - Autumn
14. Chassol - Little Krishna & The Girls
15. Otaviano Pitanga - Linda Flor
16. Lô Borges - Calibre
17. Boogarins - San Lorenzo
18. Neu! - Hero
19. Soda Stereo - Camaleón
20. Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood, and the Rajasthan Express - Junun
21. Cornelius - Drop
22. Paniyolo - Color
23. Ebo Taylor - Peace On Earth
24. Antonio Adolfo - Aonde Você Vai
25. Novos Baianos - Tinindo Trincando
Tune in every Saturday 11 AM - 1 PM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.
x Dragonfly
-ˏˋ Stay updated with Pangea! ˎˊ-