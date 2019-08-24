Pangea

First show of the 2019 fall semester and I am so excited to be back!

Today's show was killer and I'm thrilled we started off so strong.

1. Rovi - Honey Moon 

2. Stan Getz & João Gilberto - Para Machucar Meu Coraçâo

3. Sessa - Grandeza

4. K. Frimpong & His Cubano Fiesta - Me Yee Owu Den

5. Joni Haastrup - Free My People

6. Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band - Anchin Kfu Ayinkash

7. Mid-Air Thief - Ahhh, These Chains!

8. Shugo Tokumaru - Katachi

9. Faye Wong - 墮落

10. Antena - Camino Del Sol

11. Rosalía - Aute Cuture

12. Arca - Brokeup

13. Richenel - Autumn

14. Chassol - Little Krishna & The Girls

15. Otaviano Pitanga - Linda Flor

16. Lô Borges - Calibre

17. Boogarins - San Lorenzo

18. Neu! - Hero

19. Soda Stereo - Camaleón

20. Shye Ben Tzur, Jonny Greenwood, and the Rajasthan Express - Junun

21. Cornelius - Drop

22. Paniyolo - Color

23. Ebo Taylor - Peace On Earth

24. Antonio Adolfo - Aonde Você Vai

25. Novos Baianos - Tinindo Trincando

Tune in every Saturday 11 AM - 1 PM for Pangea - KLSU's international radio programming, broadcasted in the heart of Baton Rouge.

 

x Dragonfly 

 

-ˏˋ Stay updated with Pangea! ˎˊ- 

facebook

twitter

soundcloud

 
 
Load comments