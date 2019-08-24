Today

Thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.