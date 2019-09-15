Thank you for waking up with me this morning!
- Jacco Gardner - Fading Cosmos
- Raphael Rabello, Paco de Lucía - Samba do Avião *
- Ali Farka Touré, Toumani Diabate - Sabu Yerkoy
- Cícero - Tempo de Pipa
- Vinícius de Moraes - Carta Ao Tom 74
- Rubel - Só pra Te Mostrar
- Arca - Brokeup
- Jenny Hval - High Alice
- Halo Maud - Tu Sais Comme Je Suis
- Orions Belte - Le Mans
- Sunset Rollercoaster - My Jinji
- Piero Umiliani - Ricordandoti
- João Gilberto - Chega de Saudade
- Fela Kuti - No Agreement
- Orchestra Baobab - Coumba
- Phill Veras - Sorriso ao Sono
- Dumbo Gets Mad - Eclectic Prawn
- Laure Briard - Cravado
- Lorelle Meets the Obsolete - The Sound of all Things
- Melody's Echo Chamber - Snowcapped Andes Crash
- Mamman Sani - Ya Bismillah
* Raphael Rabello was a master Brazilian guitarist and composer considered one of the best acoustic guitar players in the world before his untimely death at 32 years old. He was involved in a car accident and had to undergo emergency surgery. During the surgery, he contracted HIV through a blood transfusion. Devastated and hopeless, he became addicted to alcohol and drugs -- dying of respiratory arrest in 1994.
As tragic as his death was, it is amazing he left behind music this precious.
