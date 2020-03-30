3/15/20 was the special fundraiser show featuring music from artists like Tang, Don Caballero, and Catbamboo.
Chon - No Signal
Tang - Koh Tao
Strawberry Girls - Lovetrip
Covet - Glimmer (Acoustic)
Elephant Gym - 春雨 (Spring Rain)
Moray Pringle - Sunday Lines
Chinese Football - 飞鱼转身 (Flying Fish)
Catbamboo - Snickle Fritz (Instrumental)
Via Luna - If You Can't Vibe With the Peter Criss Jazz, You Must Be Dead
Standards - Hammerhead Shark
Eternity Forever - Letting Go
Little Tybee - More Like Jason
Sawce - Sweet Dreams
Don Caballero - Details on How to Get ICEMAN on Your License Plate
Toe - C
Covet - Falkor
American Football (feat. Elizabeth Powell) - Every Wave to Ever Rise
Suffer Like G Did - Beow
Ben Rosett - Delorean
Seyda Neen - Tom's Story
Hikes - been thinkin'
a picture of her - Creepers
Totorro - Beverly Pills
TTNG - If I Sit Still, Maybe I'll Get Out of Here
how to count one to ten - parade
Polyphia - Bittersweet
Chon - Peace