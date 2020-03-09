Polymath 3/8/20

The 3/8/20 show of Polymath features music from artists like Vasudeva, Hikes, and Tom's Story.
Totorro - Saveur Cheveux
Granite Hands (feat. Owane) - Smoke Screens
Hikes - Onset
Tang - Clayton
Chon - Pitch Dark
Alex Lev (feat. Mario Camarena) - Papaya
Enemies - Moesha
Shambles - Law
Challenger Deep - Immersive
a picture of her - No Exit
Granite Hands - Water Bears
Chon (feat. Masego and Lophiile) - Nayhoo
Stage Kids - Delaylay
Syncatto (feat. Charlie Robbins) - Look, I'm Dancing
LITE - D
Elephant Gym - Underwater
Clever Girl - Teleblister
tide/edit - Slush
TTNG - Left Aligned
Moray Pringle - Valentine
Tricot - One Season
how to count one to ten - swimming pool
Via Luna - Astral Plains
Vasudeva - Breaks
American Football (feat. Rachel Goswell) - I Can't Feel You
Elephant Gym (feat. Kento Nagatsuka - Quilt
Seyda Neen (Acoustic) - Tom's Story
Sleep Tight - Sawce