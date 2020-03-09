Polymath 3/8/20

The 3/8/20 show of Polymath features music from artists like Vasudeva, Hikes, and Tom's Story.

Totorro - Saveur Cheveux

Granite Hands (feat. Owane) - Smoke Screens 

Hikes - Onset

Tang - Clayton 

Chon - Pitch Dark 

Alex Lev (feat. Mario Camarena) - Papaya

Enemies - Moesha 

Shambles - Law

Challenger Deep - Immersive 

a picture of her - No Exit

Granite Hands - Water Bears

Chon (feat. Masego and Lophiile) - Nayhoo

Stage Kids - Delaylay

Syncatto (feat. Charlie Robbins) - Look, I'm Dancing 

LITE - D

Elephant Gym - Underwater 

Clever Girl - Teleblister 

tide/edit - Slush

TTNG - Left Aligned 

Moray Pringle - Valentine 

Tricot - One Season

how to count one to ten - swimming pool

Via Luna - Astral Plains

Vasudeva - Breaks 

American Football (feat. Rachel Goswell) - I Can't Feel You

Elephant Gym (feat. Kento Nagatsuka - Quilt

Seyda Neen (Acoustic) - Tom's Story

Sleep Tight - Sawce

Load comments