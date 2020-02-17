polymath

2/16/20 kicked off the first show of Polymath with DJ Riff featuring music from artists like Chon, LITE, and the Strawberry Girls.

Spanish Bay - Strawberry Girls

Sea Dragon - Covet ft. Mario Camarena

Can’t Wait - Chon

Chevalier Bulltoe - Totorro

Everything Means Nothing - Toe

Echolocation - LITE

Whatever Floats Your Boat - tide/edit

Death Note - Polyphia ft. Ichika

On the Boom - Tricot

+3 Awesomeness Repels Water - This Town Needs Guns

Fantasy - Eternity Forever

Good Set - Sawce

Finger - Elephant Gym

Hues - Concrete Concrete

Feathers - Tom’s Story

Katy - Vasudeva

Raytracing - Monobody

Natsu Owaru - 3nd

Pineapple - Standards

Climbing A Wall - Floral

Slimed - Abelia

Moon Sugar - Tang

Cherry Blossom - Ben Rosett

Eggs and Oats - Moray Pringle

Friendly Insects - Antarctic

The Last Emo Boy on Earth - Chinese Football 

Sweet Tooth - Intervals

Perfect Pillow - Chon

Dustbusters - Delta Sleep

