Polymath 03/01/20

The 3/1/20 show of Polymath features music from artists like Covet, Floral, and Via Luna.

Tang - Act Your Height 

Moray Pringle - Stabs

Elephant Gym - Midway

Chon - Spike

Covet ft. San Holo - Shibuya

Strawberry Girls - First Kiss

Toe - Etude of Solitude 

Floral - The Good Song 

LITE - Clockwork

Eternity Forever - Movies 

Stage Kids - Morning Sunrise 

Via Luna - If You Can't Vibe With the Peter Criss Jazz, You Must Be Dead

Granite Hands - Oscar the Great

Enemies - Houran

Ben Rossett - Holographic

Scale the Summit - Atlas Novus

Totorro - Home Alone

tide/edit - I’m Angry Too 

TTNG - Chinchilla 

Sawce ft. Michael Avery Shammas - Good Morning 

tricot - Potage  

Polyphia - Nightmare 

Intervals - By Far and Away 

Tom’s Story - VL Raza 

concrete concrete - Iris Sky 

Monobody - Exformation 

Little Tybee - More Like Jason 

3nd - Waltz For Lilly 

Yvette Young - Of age

Chon - Visit

