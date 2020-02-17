120 More Minutes 02/16/20

The first hour of the show is dedicated to non-English songs to celebrate Parasite being the first non-English film to win Best Picture. The second hour is dedicated to love.

1) Blancmange - Sad Day

2) Nena - Leuchtturm

3) Spliff - Heut Nacht

4) Yellow Magic Orchestra - Kai-Koh

5) Buck-Tick - My Eyes & Your Eyes

6)Fehlfarben - Ein Jahr (Es Geht Voran)

7) Trio - Da Da Da Ich Lieb Dich Nicht Du Liebst Mich Nicht Aha Aha

8) Nena - 99 Luftballons

9) Extrabreit - Polizisten

10) Buck-Tick - Fly High

11) Indochine - Miss Paramount

12) Eurythmics - Tous les Garcons et les Filles

13) Yellow Magic Orchestra - Kimini Mune Kyun 

14) New Order - Temptation 

15) XTC - Beating of Hearts

16) Morrissey - Let me Kiss You

17) Echo & the Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar

18) The Cars - You’re All I’ve Got Tonight

19) David Bowie - Modern Love

20) The Human League - Love Action (I Believe in Love)

21) The The - Uncertain Smile 

22) The Smiths - Girlfriend in a Coma

23) Modern English - I Melt with You

24) Blondie - Heart of Glass

25) Devo - Girl U Want

26) Go-Go’s - Head over Heels

27) Squeeze - Another Nail in my Heart

28) The B-52’s - Whammy Kiss

