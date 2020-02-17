120 More Minutes 02/16/20

The first hour of the show is dedicated to non-English songs to celebrate Parasite being the first non-English film to win Best Picture. The second hour is dedicated to love.
1) Blancmange - Sad Day
2) Nena - Leuchtturm
3) Spliff - Heut Nacht
4) Yellow Magic Orchestra - Kai-Koh
5) Buck-Tick - My Eyes & Your Eyes
6)Fehlfarben - Ein Jahr (Es Geht Voran)
7) Trio - Da Da Da Ich Lieb Dich Nicht Du Liebst Mich Nicht Aha Aha
8) Nena - 99 Luftballons
9) Extrabreit - Polizisten
10) Buck-Tick - Fly High
11) Indochine - Miss Paramount
12) Eurythmics - Tous les Garcons et les Filles
13) Yellow Magic Orchestra - Kimini Mune Kyun
14) New Order - Temptation
15) XTC - Beating of Hearts
16) Morrissey - Let me Kiss You
17) Echo & the Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar
18) The Cars - You’re All I’ve Got Tonight
19) David Bowie - Modern Love
20) The Human League - Love Action (I Believe in Love)
21) The The - Uncertain Smile
22) The Smiths - Girlfriend in a Coma
23) Modern English - I Melt with You
24) Blondie - Heart of Glass
25) Devo - Girl U Want
26) Go-Go’s - Head over Heels
27) Squeeze - Another Nail in my Heart
28) The B-52’s - Whammy Kiss