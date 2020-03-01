120 More Minutes 3/1/20

1) The Jam - The Modern World
2) XTC - When You’re Near Me I Have Difficulty
3) Adam and the Ants - Dog Eat Dog
4) The Smiths - What Difference Does it Make?
5) Romeo Void - White Sweater
6) The B-52s - Legal Tender
7) The Bats - Made Up In Blue
8) Devon - Working in the Coal Mine
9) Talking heads - Pull up the Roots
10) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Cities in Dust
11) Kate Bush - Hounds of Love
12) Erasure - Chains of Love
13) The Style Council - Walls Come Tumbling Down
14) Genesis - No Reply At All
15) Gary Numan & the Tubeway Army - Me! I Disconnect from You
16) Visage - Fade to Grey
17) Soft Cell - Northern Lights
18) David Bowie - Cat People
19) Prefab Sprout - Faron Young
20) Heaven 17 - (We Don’t Need No) Fascist Groove Thing
21) Blancmange - Feel Me
22) Kraftwerk - Musique non Stop
23) Liquid Liquid - Optimo
24) INXS - Suicide Blonde
25) The Talking Heads - Sugar on my Tongue
26) Blondie - Long Time
27) Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark - Enola Gay
28) Howard Jones - New Song