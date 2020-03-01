120 More Minutes 3/1/20

1) The Jam - The Modern World

2) XTC - When You’re Near Me I Have Difficulty

3) Adam and the Ants - Dog Eat Dog

4) The Smiths - What Difference Does it Make?

5) Romeo Void - White Sweater

6) The B-52s - Legal Tender

7) The Bats - Made Up In Blue

8) Devon - Working in the Coal Mine

9) Talking heads - Pull up the Roots

10) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Cities in Dust

11) Kate Bush - Hounds of Love

12) Erasure - Chains of Love

13) The Style Council - Walls Come Tumbling Down 

14) Genesis - No Reply At All

15) Gary Numan & the Tubeway Army - Me! I Disconnect from You 

16) Visage - Fade to Grey 

17) Soft Cell - Northern Lights 

18) David Bowie - Cat People 

19) Prefab Sprout - Faron Young

20) Heaven 17 - (We Don’t Need No) Fascist Groove Thing

21) Blancmange - Feel Me 

22) Kraftwerk - Musique non Stop

23) Liquid Liquid - Optimo 

24) INXS - Suicide Blonde 

25) The Talking Heads - Sugar on my Tongue

26) Blondie - Long Time 

27) Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark - Enola Gay 

28) Howard Jones - New Song

