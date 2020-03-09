120 More Minutes 3/8/20

Happy International Women's Day! Here is a Women's History Month celebration playlist:
Talking Heads - The Lady Don’t Mind
Tom Tom Club - As Above, So Below
Blondie - Marie
Cocteau Twins - In Our Angelhood
Bush Tetras - Too Many Creeps
The Slits - Typical Girls
Pretenders - Middle of the Road
The B-52’s - Song for a Future Generation
The Bangles - In a Different Light
Concrete Blonde - Still in Hollywood
Eurythmics ft. Aretha Franklin - Sisters are Doin’ if for Themselves
Annie Lennox - Walking on Broken Glass
Kate Bush - Suspended in Gaffa
Blondie - The Tide is High
Bananarama - Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)
Lizzy Mercier Descloux - Fire
Berlin - Masquerade
The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star
Yahoo - Only You
Thompson Twins - Lay Your Hands on Me
The Human League - Louise
Sugarcubes - Birthday
Siouxsie & the Banshees - The Passenger
Marianne Faithfull - Broken English
The Raincoats - No one’s Little Girl
Pretenders - Stop Your Sobbing
Nena - Nur Geträumt
The Go-Go’s - Get Up and Go