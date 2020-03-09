120 More Minutes 3/8/20

Happy International Women's Day! Here is a Women's History Month celebration playlist:

 

Talking Heads - The Lady Don’t Mind

Tom Tom Club - As Above, So Below

Blondie - Marie 

Cocteau Twins - In Our Angelhood

Bush Tetras - Too Many Creeps

The Slits - Typical Girls

Pretenders - Middle of the Road 

The B-52’s - Song for a Future Generation 

The Bangles - In a Different Light 

Concrete Blonde - Still in Hollywood

Eurythmics ft. Aretha Franklin - Sisters are Doin’ if for Themselves

Annie Lennox - Walking on Broken Glass 

Kate Bush - Suspended in Gaffa

Blondie - The Tide is High

Bananarama - Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye) 

Lizzy Mercier Descloux - Fire 

Berlin - Masquerade 

The Buggles - Video Killed the Radio Star

Yahoo - Only You

Thompson Twins - Lay Your Hands on Me

The Human League - Louise 

Sugarcubes - Birthday

Siouxsie & the Banshees - The Passenger 

Marianne Faithfull - Broken English 

The Raincoats - No one’s Little Girl 

Pretenders - Stop Your Sobbing 

Nena - Nur Geträumt 

The Go-Go’s - Get Up and Go 

