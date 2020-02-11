Honey Locust's first show! Get ready to dance!

1) XTC - Funk Pop A Roll

2) Squeeze - In Quintessence

3) David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging

4) Orange Juice - Rip it Up

5) Talking Heads - Making Flippy Floppy

6) The Clash - The Magnificent Seven

7) Blondie - Union City Blue

8) Donna Summer - I Feel Love

9) New Order - Blue Monday

10) The Human League - Rock 'N' Roll / Night Clubbing

11) Kraftwerk - Computer Love

12) Public Image Ltd. - The Order of Death 

13) Echo & the Bunnymen - Ocean Rain

14) Bauhaus - All We Ever Wanted Was Everything

15) Cocteau Twins - Lorelei

16) The Stranglers - Golden Brown

17) The Cure - A Letter to Elise

18) Tears for Fears - The Hurting

19) Madness - Embarrassment

20) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Kiss Them for Me

21) The Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)

22) Devo - Freedom of Choice

23) Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - The New Stone Age

24) Ministry - Effigy (I'm Not An)

25) Yazoo - Bad Connection

Load comments