Honey Locust's first show! Get ready to dance!
1) XTC - Funk Pop A Roll
2) Squeeze - In Quintessence
3) David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging
4) Orange Juice - Rip it Up
5) Talking Heads - Making Flippy Floppy
6) The Clash - The Magnificent Seven
7) Blondie - Union City Blue
8) Donna Summer - I Feel Love
9) New Order - Blue Monday
10) The Human League - Rock 'N' Roll / Night Clubbing
11) Kraftwerk - Computer Love
12) Public Image Ltd. - The Order of Death
13) Echo & the Bunnymen - Ocean Rain
14) Bauhaus - All We Ever Wanted Was Everything
15) Cocteau Twins - Lorelei
16) The Stranglers - Golden Brown
17) The Cure - A Letter to Elise
18) Tears for Fears - The Hurting
19) Madness - Embarrassment
20) Siouxsie and the Banshees - Kiss Them for Me
21) The Icicle Works - Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)
22) Devo - Freedom of Choice
23) Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark - The New Stone Age
24) Ministry - Effigy (I'm Not An)
25) Yazoo - Bad Connection