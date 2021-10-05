YOOOOO! Welcome back to another hot episode of Alphabet Soup with Tails and The Eggman. In this week's mix, your favorite hosts embark on a hip hop journey and play some of their favorite anthems and deep cuts. Tune in next Monday to hear more of our favorites.
TAILS...★
EGGMAN...☻
A Tribe Called Quest - After Hours ★
MF DOOM - Beef Rap ☻
RIP SLYME - Cheap Talk ★
De La Soul - Days of Our Lives (feat. Common) ☻
Earl Sweatshirt - Eclipse ★
Kendrick Lamar; Nitty Scott - Flower Child ☻
Princess Nokia - Green Line ★
Isaiah Rashad - Headshots (4r Da Locals) ☻
2Pac - I Ain't Mad At Cha (ft. Danny Boy) ★
Kanye West - Jonah ☻
The Notorious B.I.G. - Kick in the Door ★
GZA - Living In The World Today ☻
JUICEB☮X; WES WAX - Mushroom ★
Limp Bizkit - N 2 Gether Now ☻
The Pharcyde - Otha Fish ★
Beastie Boys - Pass The Mic ☻
BROCKHAMPTON - QUEER ★
People Under The Stairs - Reach Out ☻
NxWorries; Anderson .Paak; Knxwledge - Scared Money ★
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - Tha Crossroads ☻
Queen Latifah - U.N.I.T.Y. ★
Rick Ross - Valley Of Death ☻
J Dilla - Waves ★
ScHoolboy Q; 2 Chainz; Saudi - X (with 2 Chainz & Saudi) ☻
Ice Cube - You Know How We Do It ★
Open Mike Eagle - Ziggy Starfish (Anxiety Raps) [feat. Gold Panda] ☻