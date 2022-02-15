The gang takes on Valentine's Day with a lot of smooth and easygoing tracks that explain the concept of love. Kodak Black guest stars.
☺ - DJ TAILS PICK
☀ - eggman pick
Brandy - Always on My Mind ☺
The Isley Brothers; Mos Def - Beauty In The Dark (Groove With You) - Mos Def ☀
D'Angelo - Can't Hide Love - Live At The Jazz Cafe, London/1995 ☺
Gipsy Kings - Djobi Djoba ☀
Mac Ayres - Easy ☺
Sweet Female Attitude - Flowers - Sunship Edit ☀
Stevie Wonder - Golden Lady ☺
Kodak Black; Plies - Heart Mind ☀
Chet Baker - I Fall In Love Too Easily ☺
Billy Joel - Just the Way You Are ☀
The Whispers - Keep On Lovin' Me ☺
Sade - Lovers Rock ☀
Keith Sweat; Jacci McGhee - Make It Last Forever (with Jacci McGhee) ☺
Third World - Now That We've Found Love ☀
Makoto Matsushita - One Hot Love - 2018 Remaster ☺
Outkast - Prototype ☀
Dilip; quickly, quickly - qutie ☺
Marvin Gaye - Rockin' After Midnight ☀
No Vacation - Sad Valentine ☺
Curtis Mayfield - The Makings of You ☀
Omar Apollo - Ugotme ☺
Norman Connors; Michael Henderson; Jean Carn - Valentine Love (feat. Michael Henderson & Jean Carn) - Remastered ☀
SWV - Weak ☺
Prince - Xotica ☀
Candi Staton - Young Hearts Run Free ☺
Beach House - Zebra ☀
SEE YOU SPACE COWBOY....