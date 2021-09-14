Alphabet Soup

Cheers to the 2nd week of Alphabet Soup with your favorite duo, DJ Tails and The Eggman. In this mix we're serving up artists like The KVB, Saint Etienne, and James Brown. Join us next Monday from 11pm - 1am to hear more of our favorites.

EGGMAN (side A) 

TAILS (side B)

The KVB - Always Then 
Mereba - Black Truck
Kate Bush - Cloudbusting - 2018 Remaster
Sweet Trip - Dsco
Dorothy Ashby - Essence of Sapphire
quickly, quickly - Feel
Kim Jung Mi - Ganadaramabasa
Sly & The Family Stone - Ha Ha, Hee Hee
D'Angelo - I Found My Smile Again (Radio Edit)
Mitski - Jobless Monday
James Brown - King Heroin
9th Wonder - LoveKills!!!
Randy Newman - Marie - Remastered
Saint Etienne - Nothing Can Stop Us
The Gap Band - Outstanding - Original 12" Mix
tricot - potage
P.H.F. ft. Clairo - Queen
SebastiAn & Gallant - Run for Me 
Neil Young - See the Sky About to Rain - 2016 Remaster
HYUKOH - Tokyo Inn
Jim Sullivan - U.F.O.
The Pastels & Tenniscoats - Vivid Youth
Gil Scott-Heron - We Almost Lost Detroit
Kendrick Lamar ft. U2 - XXX. FEAT. U2.
Folamour - Ya Just Need 2 Believe in Yaself
Bye Mugen - Zzz
 

*This show included a continuity error in which Eggman stated that we didn't play Danny Brown's XXX in the week 1 show. We in fact did play that track*

