...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the
following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension,
Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans,
Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower
Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern
Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St.
Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James,
St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper
Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West
Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi,
Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and
Wilkinson.
* Through Thursday morning.
* Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to slowly drift near the
Texas-Louisiana border with copious amounts of gulf moisture
streaming into the area. Additional rain amounts of 3 to 6 inches
are possible, especially near and south of the Interstate 10 and
12 corridors, and east of Interstate 55. Much of that will occur
during the daytime hours today. Isolated much higher amounts are
possible where multiple slow moving cells move over the same areas
in a short period of time. This will quickly lead to drainage
problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&