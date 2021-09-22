Happy 3rd Birthday to Alphabet Soup and welcome back to another mix with DJ Tails and The Eggman! This week's show is filled with remixes, funk deep cuts, and new tracks from our favorite rising artists. Join us next Monday from 11pm to 1am to hear more of our favorites.
TAILS...★
EGGMAN... ☻
Daft Punk - Aerodynamic (Slum Village Remix) ★
Alice DJ - Better Off Alone ☻
Matra Magic - Carpet Store ★
Four Tet - Daughter ☻
Marcos Valle - Estrelar ★
The System - Find It In Your Eyes ☻
Willie 'Beaver' Hale - Groove On ★
LCD Soundsystem - Home ☻
Mild High Club - It's Over Again ★
Yves Tumor - Jackie ☻
Thundercat - King Of The Hill ★
Prince - Love Sign (Shock G's Silky Remix) ☻
Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf - Methods ★
Milton Nascimento & Beto Guedes - Nada Será Como Antes ☻
Rejjie Snow ft. Cam O'bi - On and On ★
Little Simz ft. Obongjayar - Point and Kill ☻
Surya - querencia ★
Hiatus Kaiyote - Red Room ☻
Erykah Badu - Searching (Live Version) ★
Orion - Time For Crime ☻
Virna Lindt - Underwater Boy ★
G-Prajekt - Victim of Love ☻
Peter Cat Recording Co. - Where the Money Flows ★
whyetc & foxgluvv - xxx ☻
Kasbo - Your Tempo (Tennyson Remix) ★
Big Bub - Zoom ☻